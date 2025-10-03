Gov’t declares teachers’strikes illegal, sets one-week ultimatum

The Government of Uganda has declared the ongoing strike by teachers and the planned industrial action by local government workers illegal, warning all those involved to return to duty within a week or risk being treated as having resigned.

In a statement issued in Kampala, the Minister of Public Service, Wilson Muruli Mukasa, said government remains committed to improving public officers’ welfare through phased salary enhancements but condemned the strikes as “uncalled for” and procedurally unlawful.

“The commencement of industrial action by some teachers on 15th September 2025, and the planned strike by Local Government Workers from 1st October 2025, is premature and jeopardises the cordial relationship government has enjoyed with labour unions,” said Mukasa.

According to the Ministry, government has so far invested Shs 2.5 trillion in salary enhancements since the 2018/2019 financial year, prioritising sectors in health, education, infrastructure, innovation, economic recovery, and security.

As of July 2024, a total of 125,276 public officers had benefited from salary increments since 2017/2018, though 66 percent have not received adjustments since 2014/2015. Beneficiaries, excluding the UPDF, are currently earning up to 77 percent of the approved long-term pay targets.

Looking ahead, government has pledged to enhance the pay of humanity subject teachers by 25 percent of the long-term pay target in the 2026/2027 financial year. Salary proposals for primary teachers, public university staff, and other categories earning below 25 percent of the target have been submitted to the Ministry of Finance for inclusion in the national budget.

“Consultations and negotiations on salary enhancement are ongoing, and dispute resolution mechanisms have not been exhausted. No union has obtained the required Certificate from the Public Service Negotiating and Consultative Council,” Mukasa emphasised, declaring the 90-day strike notices invalid.

The Minister instructed all public servants engaged in the strike to resume work without delay.

“All public officers involved are expected to return to work immediately and not later than one week from now. Failure to do so will be considered abandonment of duty, and resignation,” the statement read.

District and city leaders, including Chief Administrative Officers, Education Officers, and Resident District/City Commissioners, have been directed to monitor compliance and enforce disciplinary action where necessary.

Concluding his statement, Muruli Mukasa reiterated government’s pledge to handle salary improvements in a phased, consultative, and lawful manner.

“We appeal to all public servants to continue serving the country with the same zeal and commitment they have always demonstrated,” he said.