Speke Resort Munyonyo to host cake mixing ceremony on October 17

Speke Resort Munyonyo is gearing up to host its much-anticipated Cake Mixing Ceremony this October, a vibrant annual celebration that ushers in the festive season in style.

The cake mixing ritual, a time-honoured Christmas tradition involves blending assorted dried fruits, nuts, spices, and liquor in preparation for Christmas cakes. Beyond baking, the ceremony symbolizes prosperity, joy, and togetherness as families and friends prepare for the holidays.

This year’s festivities kick off on Friday, October 17, with live music at the Lake Terrace, the highlight Cake Mixing Ceremony, breathtaking acrobatics, fire dancing, clowns, and gift packages for children.

The excitement continues on Saturday, October 18, with Happy Hour at the Viking Bar from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by Kids’ Movie Night from 6 p.m. onwards.

On Sunday, October 19, the program will feature another live band at Lake Terrace, thrilling kids’ activities, archery, paintball, a Sunday Market at Lake Grill, and the much-awaited Diwali Food and Music Festival, which will close with a dazzling fireworks display.

During this period, visitors can enjoy discounted accommodation packages, with single rooms starting at just $120 per night.

Speke Resort and Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo remain a leading hospitality hub in East Africa, offering 477 rooms across nine categories, including luxurious Presidential Suites, Cottages, and Superior Rooms. The facilities also include 19 conference halls, five outdoor venues, five restaurants, two bars, a modern gym, two swimming pools, spa and sauna services, squash courts, and a fully equipped business centre. Guests also have access to leisure activities such as boat rides and horse riding, making the resort a perfect blend of relaxation and entertainment.