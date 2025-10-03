Minister Omona Kenneth hails national unity at father’s burial

The Minister of State for Northern Uganda Rehabilitation, Dr. Omona Kenneth Olusegun, has expressed his deep gratitude to all leaders, colleagues, and Ugandans who stood with him and his family during the send-off of his late father, Mzee Nyeko.

In an appreciation message issued on September 30, 2025, Dr. Omona noted that the overwhelming support gave his family strength during one of their most difficult moments.

“On behalf of my family and myself, I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who stood with us during the final send-off of my father, Mzee Nyeko. Your presence, prayers, and support brought us strength and comfort during one of the most trying moments of our lives,” he stated.

He singled out Chief Justice Owiny Dollo, who honored the family by serving as Chief Mourner, as well as Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua, who represented President Yoweri Museveni. Dr. Omona also recognized members of the NRM Central Executive Committee, including Richard Todwong, Hillary Onek, Aber Lillian, Kabbyanga, Evelyn Anite, Hellen Adoa, and Nobert Mao, for their solidarity.

“I cannot forget my brothers from the Opposition – Odonga Otto, Hon. Nambeshe, Elijah Okupa, Onekalit Denis Amere, and many others. Your unity in grief was a powerful symbol of shared humanity above all else,” he added.

The Minister also extended thanks to members of the security forces led by Lt. Gen. Samuel Okiding, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Otema Awany, and Brig. Gen. Ronnie Balya, for their support, as well as cultural and spiritual leaders who guided the family during the mourning period.

“To our Cultural and Spiritual Leaders, thank you for your blessings and guidance during the send-off. Your presence reminded us of our roots and the strength of our traditions,” Dr. Omona emphasized.

In a special message to his colleagues at the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. Omona noted that their presence at the burial was a reminder of the bonds of unity and teamwork.

“You will all be remembered as pillars who stood firm with me and my family through these trying times. May God bless each and every one of you abundantly,” he concluded.

Dr. Omona Kenneth signed off the message as a humble son, expressing that the unity shown across political, cultural, and religious lines reflected the true spirit of Uganda.