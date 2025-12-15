Health Ministry launches mobile TB clinics and AI X-Ray machines to strengthen fight against Tuberculosis

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine, has today flagged off a fleet of mobile TB clinic trucks aimed at reaching remote and underserved areas of the country to fight against Tuberculosis (TB).

“These mobile clinics and AI-powered x-ray machines will revolutionize TB detection and treatment, ensuring no one is left behind, regardless of their location,” Dr. Atwine stated.

She added, “This dual intervention represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to eliminate tuberculosis from Uganda.”

The launch ceremony also showcased the delivery of ultra-portable, AI-powered digital x-ray machines, provided by the U.S. Embassy in Uganda. These advanced devices will enhance diagnostic capacity, enabling faster and more accurate TB screenings in both rural and urban settings.

“The United States is proud to partner with the Government of Uganda in the fight against tuberculosis,” the U.S. Ambassador said. “This collaboration brings together cutting-edge technology and healthcare infrastructure to address one of Uganda’s most pressing public health challenges. We believe this will make a real difference in the lives of thousands of Ugandans.”

The mobile TB clinics are fully equipped with medical personnel, diagnostic tools, and essential TB medications. They are designed to deliver on-site testing, treatment, and counseling services, particularly in regions where healthcare facilities are scarce. Health officials say this initiative will expand access to TB care and curb the spread of the disease in high-burden areas.

The newly delivered AI-powered x-ray machines, which will accompany the mobile clinics, can analyze chest x-rays in real-time using advanced algorithms. This capability significantly reduces diagnostic time and allows healthcare workers to detect TB cases at earlier stages, improving treatment outcomes.

According to the World Health Organization, Uganda remains among the countries with the highest TB burden globally, with thousands of cases going undiagnosed annually. Experts say the integration of mobile clinics and AI diagnostics will help bridge gaps in detection and treatment, advancing the country’s broader health objectives.

Dr. Atwine concluded the event with a call to action for all Ugandans to participate in TB prevention efforts.

“Together, with innovation and collaboration, we can eliminate tuberculosis and build a healthier Uganda for all,” she urged.

As the mobile clinics embark on their nationwide mission, Uganda is taking a stride toward TB elimination, driven by technology, strategic partnerships and a shared commitment to improving public health.