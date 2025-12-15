Police launch “Arrive Alive” campaign ahead of Christmas season

As the festive season approaches, the Uganda Police Force has intensified road safety operations nationwide under the code name “Arrive Alive” to reduce accidents and ensure safe travel for all road users.

In the past week alone, police have apprehended 644 drivers for traffic violations. These include 325 for operating vehicles in dangerous mechanical conditions, 124 for reckless driving, 123 for illegal vehicle modifications, 23 for driving under the influence of alcohol, and 17 for driving without a valid license. Other offences included dangerous loading, abandoned vehicles, and carrying passengers in unsafe positions.

Speaking to the press, SP Michael Kanaura, Pro-Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, warned motorists to strictly adhere to traffic regulations.

“Buses traveling distances of over 300 kilometers must not undertake return journeys within 24 hours, and only buses with valid route charts and PSV licences will be allowed to operate,” Kanaura emphasized.

He added, “All drivers must possess valid driving licences, and bus drivers must display their driver badges and a clear photo inside the bus. School buses and unauthorized private vehicles are not allowed to operate as passenger service vehicles.”

The police also reiterated other key safety measures for motorists, including ensuring vehicles are in good mechanical condition, with functional brakes, proper tire pressure, and adequate lighting. Drivers must adhere to speed limits, particularly in areas with high pedestrian activity, and avoid overtaking in risky areas such as hills, corners, and busy sections of the road. The use of mobile phones or other distractions while driving is strictly prohibited. All passengers should wear seatbelts, and motorcyclists and passengers must wear helmets. Drivers must also refrain from drinking and driving.

SP Kanaura further stated, “Failure to comply with these directives will result in arrest and legal action. Road safety is a collective responsibility, and the public must remain vigilant and alert while traveling.”

The Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety is working closely with government agencies, private sector partners, civil society organizations, religious institutions, and the media to ensure safer roads throughout the festive period. Public education and awareness campaigns are also being conducted through various platforms.

Motorists and members of the public are urged to report traffic-related incidents through the toll-free numbers: 0800 199 099 / 0779 999 999.

“Let us all work together to ensure a safe and enjoyable festive season for everyone. Arrive Alive!” Kanaura noted.