Health Ministry, WHO hand over diagnostic equipment to 40 health facilities to fight Hypertension and Diabetes

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) Uganda, has handed over diagnostic equipment to 40 health facilities in Sembabule, Kabale, Koboko, and Lira City.

The initiative aims to strengthen the country’s response to the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), especially hypertension and diabetes, which have doubled over the past five years. The equipment will enhance the capacity of local health centers to conduct timely screening, diagnosis, and management of NCDs.

The intervention also seeks to integrate NCD screening into existing healthcare services, including HIV, tuberculosis, and malnutrition programs, ensuring a holistic approach to community health.

“These districts were selected because of their high disease burden; however, that should not be the only criteria,” said Dr. Olaro Charles, Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health.

He added, “We should not wait for a district to experience a high burden before providing such support. Access to these tools should be part of our standard health system operations to strengthen prevention and early detection across all areas.”

Dr. Olaro emphasized that the fight against NCDs goes beyond the provision of equipment.

“This equipment should also be accompanied by messaging that emphasizes prevention, as our goal is to make it part of primary prevention for early screening and ensure we have all that is needed to achieve this,” he added.

Speaking during the handover, Dr. Kasonde Mwinga, WHO Uganda Country Representative, reiterated the organization’s commitment to supporting Uganda’s efforts in combating NCDs.

“We know that the handover of equipment is one thing, but equipment alone is not enough,” Dr. Mwinga said.

Mwinga added, “It must be supported by other elements, such as robust health systems and skilled personnel. The World Health Organization remains committed to working with the Government of Uganda to strengthen non-communicable disease surveillance.”

The Ministry of Health noted that integrating preventive care into Uganda’s health system remains a top priority, with the ultimate goal of reducing the long-term economic and social burden of non-communicable diseases.