Over 400 Police officers complete counter-terrorism and combat riders course in Katakwi

A total of 459 police officers have successfully completed the Basic Counter-Terrorism Induction and Combat Riders Course Intake 01/2025 after four months of intensive training at the Police Training School in Ollilim, Katakwi District.

The pass-out ceremony, held today was presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abas Byakagaba. The specialized course was designed to enhance the officers’ operational readiness and equip them with the tactical and technical skills necessary to effectively combat terrorism and related security threats.

In his address, IGP Byakagaba commended the officers for their resilience and dedication throughout the training period, noting that counter-terrorism efforts demand continuous learning and collaboration.

“We must recognize that our roles are critical not only to the security of our country but also to the stability of the entire region,” said Byakagaba.

“This is not a choice, but a responsibility we must all embrace,”he added.

He further emphasized the importance of teamwork, discipline, and professional integrity in maintaining national security, saying that the Uganda Police Force remains committed to building a competent and highly skilled force.

“National security requires ongoing training, unwavering commitment, and a deep passion for the work we do,” the IGP noted.

He added,“Discipline and teamwork remain the foundation of effective policing.”

The event was graced by several senior officers, including AIGP Moses Kafeero, Director of Human Resource Development; AIGP Wasswa David Ssengendo, Director of Counter-Terrorism; and AIGP James Apora, Director of Logistics and Engineering, among others.

The newly trained officers are expected to be deployed in various specialized units to strengthen Uganda’s counter-terrorism operations and enhance rapid response capabilities across the country.