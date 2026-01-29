FUFA explains football academy licensing process, extends registration deadline

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has extended the football academy registration deadline, giving stakeholders additional time to comply with the licensing framework set out under the FUFA Technical Master Plan.

Speaking on the extension, FUFA Football Development Director Bashir Mutyaba said the move was aimed at ensuring all academies have sufficient opportunity to complete registration.

“It was important to extend the deadline to give an opportunity to all our stakeholders to register their academies,” he said.

Mutyaba noted that the extension was prompted by challenges encountered during the registration process, including technical system issues and gaps in information dissemination.

“We looked at the challenges we had, including technical issues with some systems, and the fact that information may not have reached some very important individuals,” he explained.

The extension has been well-received by academy stakeholders, many of whom have welcomed the extra time to regularise their operations.

“They have been happy because the extension has given room for most of them to actually register their academies,” Mutyaba said.

Academy registration forms a key part of FUFA’s elite football development strategy, outlined in the Technical Master Plan launched in 2023. Mutyaba stressed that properly structured and regulated academies are critical for nurturing football talent in Uganda.

“Registering academies gives us an opportunity to guide them, align them and ensure that we have the right human resource so players are developed in the right environment,” he said.

To improve efficiency and accessibility, FUFA has transitioned to an online registration system. The platform allows academies to submit documents remotely, centralises data, and reduces the need for physical visits to FUFA headquarters.

“The online system eases the registration process and helps stakeholders share documents from wherever they are,” Mutyaba noted.

In addition to registration, FUFA has established a seven-member experts panel tasked with inspecting academies and assessing compliance with required standards. Only academies that meet the set criteria will be recommended for licensing.

“The experts panel will ensure that only academies that qualify and meet the necessary requirements are recommended,” he said.

The process is guided by the National Sports Act, which mandates the National Council of Sports to licence sports academies. FUFA has been authorised to approve and recommend football academies that meet these requirements for licensing.

Mutyaba also outlined FUFA’s four-tier academy structure. At the top is the National Football Academy, managed directly by FUFA, followed by Grade 2 academies run by Uganda Premier League clubs and private entities, Grade 3 regional academies and Schools of Excellence, and Grade 4 foundation academies at the community level.

“This grading system allows us to identify and nurture talent from the district level up to the National Academy,” he said.

To ensure smooth compliance, FUFA has appointed an Academy Licensing and Compliance Officer to provide guidance, handle queries, and support academies throughout the registration process.

“This will help academies navigate the requirements and ensure compliance with ease,” Mutyaba noted.