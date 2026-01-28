Gaming Board, FUFA collaborate to protect football integrity

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board have held a high-level stakeholder engagement with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) to strengthen cooperation on football integrity and responsible gaming.

The engagement, led by Gaming Board Chief Executive Officer Denis Mudene, comes amid growing interaction between football and sports betting as the game continues to attract more public interest.

“Today’s engagement focuses on aligning regulatory oversight and football governance to protect the integrity of the game and promote responsible gaming,” Mudene said.

The Gaming Board and FUFA discussed joint approaches to emerging risks, including underage betting, illegal betting activities, and potential threats to sports integrity. The two bodies agreed to pursue prevention, close collaboration, and coordinated action to address these challenges.

The meeting shows shared commitment by the Gaming Board and FUFA to safeguard Ugandan football while promoting responsible gaming across the country.

Last week, on January 22, the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board delegation, comprising William F. Blick, Farida Bahemuka, and Estta Akul, alongside Chief Executive Officer Denis Mudene, engaged global regulators and industry leaders at ICE Barcelona 2026.

ICE Barcelona 2026 is a major international exhibition for the regulated gambling and gaming sector, bringing together operators, suppliers, technology providers, and regulators from multiple jurisdictions. The event showcases both land-based and online gaming products, platforms, and services, while promoting dialogue on sustainable gaming through regulatory compliance, player protection, technology and innovation.

Gaming Board delegation meeting in Barcelona.



Key discussions at the event focused on digital gaming policies and regulatory reforms, regulatory best practices, institutional credibility and global trends, with a strong emphasis on integrity, transparency and accountability in gaming operations. The overarching goal was to set and share clear regulatory standards, promote consistent enforcement and encourage a competitive, fair, safe and responsible gaming industry.

As part of the engagement, the Board participated in a high-level roundtable discussion on gaming in Africa, bringing together operators, industry leaders and regulators from across the continent. The discussions reinforced the view that pan-African collaboration is essential for effective regulation of the gaming sector.

Through these engagements, the Board aims to strengthen its oversight mandate and foster a more coordinated, effective and responsible gaming regulatory environment in Uganda and beyond its jurisdiction.

Separately, the Gaming Board’s Regulatory Compliance team also held a stakeholder engagement with the Uganda Revenue Authority’s Gaming Unit to align on the National Central Electronic Monitoring System. The collaboration is intended to strengthen transparency, system integration, accurate revenue collection, and regulatory compliance across the gaming industry.