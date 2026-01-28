Gov’t Chief Whip Hamson Obua concedes defeat in Ajuri County race

Outgoing Ajuri County Member of Parliament, Hamson Obua, has formally conceded defeat following the declaration of results for the 2026–2031 parliamentary elections.

UPC’s Fred Jalameso was declared the winner of the Ajuri County parliamentary race, after securing 16,336 votes to defeat NRM’s Denis Hamson Obua, who garnered 15,568 votes.

In his concession statement, Obua thanked the people of Ajuri County for their support over the years:

“I concede the declared results. I thank the people of Ajuri County for granting me an opportunity to serve them as their Area MP,” Obua said.

Reflecting on his years in office, he emphasized his continued commitment to public service beyond elective politics:

“I have served the people of Ajuri County and made my contribution to the best of my abilities. For the next five years, I pledge to continue serving my country Uganda, my party NRM, and the people of Northern Uganda and Lango/Ajuri outside elective politics,”Obua said.

He also congratulated his successor, wishing them well in their new role:

“I congratulate and wish the newly elected MP for Ajuri County good luck in service,”Obua added.

The electoral commission declared Fred Jalameso, a former teacher, the winner after a partial re-run was conducted in 18 polling stations following disputes over initial results. Jalameso secured a narrow victory, reflecting the growing competitiveness of elections in a region long dominated by the ruling party.

Jalameso has stated that his priorities will include service delivery, agriculture and youth employment, signaling a renewed focus on local development.

Obua, who first won the seat in 2011, served in several high-profile roles, including Government Chief Whip and State Minister for Sports. He previously served as a Youth Member of Parliament representing the Northern Region from 2006-2011.