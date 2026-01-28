UPDF elects 10 new military representatives to Parliament

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces has elected 10 new representatives to Parliament for the 2026–2031 term following a Defence Forces Council electoral college sitting held on Wednesday, 28 at the Land Forces headquarters in Bombo, Luweero District.

The election, conducted in line with the Constitution and the Parliamentary Elections Act, positions the UPDF among the country’s recognised special interest groups represented in Parliament, alongside women, workers, youth, and persons with disabilities.

According to the Acting Director of Defence Public Information, Colonel Chris Magezi, the exercise was overseen by the Electoral Commission under the leadership of its chairperson, Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama.

“The Electoral Commission presided over the election exercise, which was conducted by the Defence Forces Council electoral college at the Land Forces headquarters in Bombo,” Magezi said.

The EC returning officer, Ms Diana Kateeba Tumusiime, announced the winners after a lengthy and meticulous tallying process.

The newly elected UPDF representatives to the 12th Parliament are Lt Gen Sam Okiding, Lt Gen Sam Kavuma, Lt Gen James Mugira, Maj Gen Henry Masiko, Maj Gen James Kinalwa, Maj Gen Joseph Ssemwanga, Brig Gen David Gonyi, Col Night Ikiriza, Col Sylvia Meeme, and Col Christine Nekesa.

Three of the elected legislators are women, reflecting the military’s statutory commitment to gender representation within Parliament.

The Defence Forces Council meeting was chaired by the President and Commander in Chief of the UPDF, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and was attended by members of the UPDF High Command, senior serving and retired officers, service chiefs, commanders of training institutions, brigade and battalion commanders, as well as representatives of the reserve forces.

“The Defence Forces Council brings together senior leadership of the UPDF to carry out key constitutional mandates, including the election of military representatives to Parliament,” Magezi noted.

Earlier in the day, President Museveni also commissioned three officer cadets who recently completed their military training abroad. The newly commissioned officers are Second Lieutenant Bazalaki Tikula, who trained in Sri Lanka, and Second Lieutenants Moses Ekoi and Piloya Vivian, both of whom trained in Tanzania.

Congratulating the successful candidates, the UPDF said it was confident they would effectively represent the interests of the armed forces in the 12th Parliament.

“The UPDF congratulates the newly elected and re-elected representatives and wishes them success in their tour of duty,” Magezi said.