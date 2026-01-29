Spanish Researchers discover cure for Pancreatic Cancer

This week, good news hailing from the science community in Spain speaks of a cancer breakthrough after several trials managed to produce astounding results not only for the research team led by a one Doctor Mario Barbarcid, one of the most influential cancer reaschers in the world.

The news was well received by the science community and the larger community, but most especially patients battling pancreatic cancer. With the highest mortality rate, cancer of the pancreas remains one of the deadliest diseases, with a survival rate of just 13%.

One of the pioneering Cancer scientists, Dr Barbarcid and his team through a series of trials were able to eliminate aggressive pancreatic tumors in mice through a triple-drug therapy targeting the KRAS pathways as reported by the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The preclinical results, although promising, have not yet been tested on humans, as early trials only consisted of mouse models. However, this targeted therapy against the most-common type of cancer comes equally as a breakthrough and a step closer to eliminating cancerous diseases and malignancies.