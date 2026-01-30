Museveni orders appointment of Allan Kasujja as Uganda Media Centre ED

President Yoweri Museveni has directed the immediate appointment of Allan Kasujja as Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, a move aimed at addressing management concerns at the government communication agency.

In a letter dated December 27, 2025, addressed to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the President said he had received communication highlighting internal developments at the Media Centre, noting that he had not previously been aware of the ongoing manoeuvres.

“I have received your letter dated November 27, 2025, regarding the Media Centre. I was not aware of the ongoing manoeuvres,” Museveni wrote.

The President said the appointment of Kasujja had earlier been discussed with Gen Muhoozi and that he had since issued firm instructions to formalise the decision.

“However, some weeks ago, we had discussed the idea of Allan Kasujja with you. I have already directed Dr Chris Baryomunsi to appoint Allan Kasujja as Executive Director of the Media Centre,” Museveni stated.

Museveni added that once Kasujja’s appointment is concluded, government will proceed to review the rest of the leadership structure at the Media Centre.

“We can, then, look at the others,” he said.

In the same directive, the President instructed the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi to immediately initiate the administrative procedures required to effect the appointment and to assess suitable candidates for the deputy position.

“By the copy of this letter, I direct Dr Chris Baryomunsi to initiate the procedures of appointing Allan Kasujja and, additionally, assessing the others as to who could be the Deputy,” Museveni directed.

The letter, copied to the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, reveals Museveni’s need to stabilise leadership at the Uganda Media Centre, an institution responsible for coordinating official communication and public information.

Kasujja is a seasoned journalist with extensive experience in regional and international media.