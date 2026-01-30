Parliament seeks Shs263.9b to buy vehicles for MPs

Parliament has requested an additional Shs263.937 billion in the 2026/27 National Budget Framework Paper to purchase vehicles for Members of Parliament.

The request was presented during plenary by Remigio Achia, the Vice Chairperson of Parliament’s Budget Committee, who told lawmakers that the funding is critical to enable effective performance of legislative, oversight and representative duties in the 12th Parliament.

Of the total amount, Shs166.8 billion is earmarked for the purchase of vehicles for the 529 Members of the 12th Parliament. Achia argued that MPs are required to travel extensively across the country to engage constituents, monitor government programmes, and attend parliamentary activities.

“Members of Parliament are required to travel extensively across constituencies and the country to engage constituents, monitor government programmes and participate in parliamentary-related activities,” Achia said.

“Provision of reliable and standardised vehicles will enhance their mobility, improve service delivery and reduce operational inefficiencies,” he added, while justifying the additional allocation for vehicles.

The proposal has revived debate around MPs’ vehicle entitlements, especially when compared to the previous term of Parliament. During the 11th Parliament, each legislator received Shs200 million as a one-off vehicle allocation, paid directly to MPs to enable them purchase cars of their choice.

With 529 MPs and additional ex-officio members, the total allocation for vehicles in the last Parliament ran into over Shs100 billion. That figure followed an earlier proposal that had suggested a higher per-MP allocation before the government revised it downwards.

Beyond vehicles, Parliament is also seeking Shs5.636 billion to cater for increased medical insurance premiums for Members of Parliament and their dependents, including spouses, children, and parents.

Achia told the House that the existing medical insurance scheme is under strain due to rising healthcare costs, inflation and increased use of specialised and overseas medical services.

“These increases have outpaced the originally approved budget allocations, creating a funding gap that risks undermining the adequacy and sustainability of health care coverage for MPs and their dependents,” Achia said.

Parliament is further requesting Shs91.5 billion to cover shortfalls in retooling and infrastructure projects. These include ongoing work on the New Parliamentary Chamber and planned architectural designs for a new office block to be constructed along Parliament Avenue, once Parliament formally takes possession of the land currently occupied by the Ministry of Lands and the Uganda Prisons Service.