Why Speke Resort Munyonyo has become Africa’s premier conference and diplomacy destination

Speke Resort and Convention Centre Munyonyo has grown from a luxury lakeside retreat into Africa’s foremost centres for international diplomacy, continental dialogue and global business. Situated on the shores of Lake Victoria in Kampala, the world class facility has transformed Uganda into a preferred destination for global summits, where presidents shape policy, investors forge strategic partnerships and international organisations make decisions that influence millions of people across the world.

Few hospitality establishments in Africa have played such a defining role in advancing a country’s international profile. For nearly two decades, Speke Resort Munyonyo has consistently hosted landmark summits, high level diplomatic engagements, investment forums and global conferences that have placed Uganda at the heart of international affairs. Every successful gathering has reinforced the country’s reputation as a peaceful, secure and capable host for events of global significance.

The remarkable transformation of Munyonyo is closely linked to tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, whose vision through the Ruparelia Group created what is today one of the largest integrated hospitality and convention complexes in East and Central Africa. Rather than constructing another luxury hotel, the vision was to develop a destination capable of competing with the finest conference facilities on the continent while showcasing Uganda’s hospitality to the world.

Built on the shores that once formed part of the Kabaka of Buganda’s royal hunting grounds, the resort blends natural beauty with modern architecture. It features luxury accommodation, presidential villas, executive suites, expansive convention halls, exhibition spaces, landscaped gardens, restaurants, a marina, an equestrian centre and state of the art conferencing technology. The entire complex functions as a self-contained hospitality ecosystem capable of accommodating thousands of delegates while meeting the strict security and logistical demands of international summits.

What truly distinguishes Speke Resort Munyonyo, however, is not only its impressive infrastructure but its extraordinary record of hosting some of the most important political, economic and diplomatic gatherings ever held on the African continent.

Its defining moment came in November 2007, when Uganda hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). The summit brought together leaders from more than fifty Commonwealth nations, including presidents, prime ministers, royalty and senior government officials, making it one of the largest diplomatic gatherings ever organised in East Africa.

For Uganda, CHOGM represented far more than an international conference. It marked the country’s reemergence as a respected player in global diplomacy after decades of political instability. Over several days, world leaders gathered at Speke Resort Munyonyo to deliberate on democracy, governance, trade, education, climate change, development financing and international cooperation.

The flawless organisation of the summit attracted widespread international praise. Delegates commended Uganda for its hospitality, security, logistics and conference management. For Speke Resort Munyonyo, CHOGM became the event that permanently changed its international standing, proving beyond doubt that Uganda possessed the infrastructure and expertise required to host world leaders at the highest level.

Following the success of CHOGM, Munyonyo rapidly became the preferred venue for many of Uganda’s most important national, regional and continental meetings.

Over the years, the resort has hosted numerous East African Community Heads of State Summits, ministerial meetings and technical conferences that have advanced regional integration among Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia. Discussions on trade, infrastructure, customs integration, peace and security, cross border investment and regional development have repeatedly taken place within its conference halls.

The venue has equally welcomed several African Union ministerial meetings, bringing together ministers responsible for health, finance, infrastructure, agriculture, trade and regional cooperation. These meetings have contributed to shaping continental policies on public health, economic transformation, industrialisation, food security and regional integration.

One of the resort’s most historic achievements came in January 2024, when Uganda hosted the Nineteenth Summit of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM).

The summit attracted delegations from more than 120 member states, making it one of the largest international gatherings ever organised in Uganda. Presidents, vice presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers, diplomats and representatives of international organisations converged at Speke Resort Munyonyo for discussions on peace, global governance, sustainable development, climate change, food security, digital transformation and the future of cooperation among developing nations.

The successful hosting of the summit demonstrated Uganda’s growing diplomatic influence while reaffirming Speke Resort Munyonyo’s position as one of Africa’s most trusted venues for international conferences.

Hardly had the NAM Summit concluded when Uganda immediately hosted another major international gathering at the same venue.

In January 2024, Speke Resort Munyonyo welcomed leaders attending the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China, one of the largest intergovernmental organisations in the world representing more than 130 developing countries.

The summit focused on strengthening South African cooperation through industrialisation, innovation, science, technology transfer, climate resilience, trade, investment and sustainable development. Successfully organising two global summits involving hundreds of international delegations within days of each other was an extraordinary logistical achievement that further elevated Uganda’s reputation as a global meetings destination.

Since then, Speke Resort Munyonyo has continued to host high profile international engagements.

The resort has become home to the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo, Uganda’s flagship tourism exhibition that attracts tourism boards, airlines, hotel operators, tour companies, travel buyers and investors from across Africa, Europe, Asia and North America. The annual event has become an important platform for marketing Uganda’s tourism potential while strengthening partnerships across the global travel industry.

It has also become the regular venue for the Uganda Connect International Buyers Conference, where international investors, exporters, manufacturers and trade promotion agencies explore business opportunities and promote Uganda as an investment destination.

The internationally recognised Africa Now Conference has equally become one of the defining events hosted at Munyonyo. The conference brings together heads of state, global entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, development partners and policymakers to discuss Africa’s economic transformation, digital innovation, youth employment and private sector growth.

It was during one of these conferences in 2019 that Zimbabwean billionaire and global business leader Strive Masiyiwa delivered one of the strongest endorsements ever made about the resort.

“I go all over Africa to conferences and we come to this amazing venue. Thank you very much for organising it. I will come every year if you want,” Masiyiwa said while addressing delegates.

His admiration culminated in a statement that drew applause from delegates from across Africa.

He added, “Why don’t we declare this venue the official African conference centre?”

His remarks reflected the growing international recognition that Speke Resort Munyonyo had become one of the continent’s premier conference destinations.

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has also praised the facility, describing it as an ideal venue for regional meetings because of its exceptional infrastructure, security arrangements and conferencing capacity. His endorsement strengthened discussions about Uganda’s potential to serve as a permanent venue for major East African regional engagements.

Beyond these landmark summits, Speke Resort Munyonyo has hosted hundreds of specialised conferences involving international organisations such as the United Nations, the World Health Organisation, the African Development Bank, regional financial institutions, diplomatic missions and development agencies.

Its conference halls have welcomed continental health summits, judicial conferences, central bank governors’ meetings, investment forums, agricultural transformation conferences, energy summits, technology exhibitions, legal forums, education conferences, banking conventions and regional security dialogues.

In 2025, the resort hosted the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Post Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme and the Kampala Declaration, drawing African leaders to chart a new course for agricultural transformation, food security and sustainable farming across the continent.

In 2026, it once again became the centre of continental health diplomacy when Uganda hosted the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Ending AIDS by 2030 and Eliminating Preventable Maternal Deaths, attracting ministers, policymakers, development partners and health experts from across Africa to discuss one of the continent’s most pressing public health agendas.

These events continue to reinforce Munyonyo’s position as one of Africa’s leading venues for shaping continental policy.

The resort’s ability to stage such prestigious events is supported by exceptional infrastructure.

Its convention centre accommodates thousands of delegates simultaneously while offering multiple conference halls, executive boardrooms, exhibition facilities, simultaneous interpretation systems, digital broadcasting technology and secure meeting spaces.

Its presidential villas and executive accommodation provide world leaders with privacy, comfort and security, while the integrated design of the complex allows multiple international events to take place concurrently without disrupting one another.

Complementing the conference facilities are luxury restaurants, beautifully landscaped gardens, a marina offering access to Lake Victoria, an equestrian centre, wellness facilities and recreational amenities that distinguish the resort from conventional conference venues.

This unique combination enables delegates to conduct official business while enjoying one of Africa’s most spectacular lakeside environments.

The resort’s contribution extends well beyond diplomacy.

It directly employs more than one thousand Ugandans and supports thousands more through tourism, agriculture, transport, construction, logistics, event management, and hospitality supply chains. It has also become one of Uganda’s leading training grounds for hospitality professionals, helping raise service standards across the country’s tourism industry.

International recognition has matched these achievements.

Speke Resort Munyonyo has received numerous prestigious honours, including accolades at the World Luxury Hotel Awards, recognition among East Africa’s leading luxury conference destinations, awards for excellence in hospitality, guest experience, luxury accommodation and conference services, as well as repeated recognition from international travel organisations for maintaining world class hospitality standards.

These awards have strengthened its reputation as one of Africa’s finest integrated hospitality and convention destinations.

While cities such as Cape Town, Kigali, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Addis Ababa and Accra are widely recognised for hosting international meetings, Speke Resort Munyonyo has distinguished itself through the remarkable consistency with which it has welcomed major continental and global gatherings over nearly two decades. The successful hosting of CHOGM, the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, the Group of 77 and China South Summit, African Union meetings, East African Community engagements, tourism expos, investment conferences and countless regional forums has firmly established the resort among Africa’s foremost centres for diplomacy and international dialogue.

From its origins as royal hunting grounds to its transformation into one of Africa’s most respected conference destinations, Speke Resort Munyonyo tells a story of vision, ambition and excellence.

Every summit held on its shores has strengthened Uganda’s standing on the international stage. Every conference has created new partnerships, attracted investment, promoted tourism and demonstrated the country’s ability to host the world with distinction.

Today, Speke Resort and Convention Centre Munyonyo is far more than a luxury resort. It has become a symbol of Uganda’s global ambition, a destination where Africa’s biggest conversations take place and where the future of the continent is discussed by those shaping its destiny.

On the shores of Lake Victoria, Munyonyo has earned its place as one of Africa’s great conference and diplomacy destinations. At this venue, the world continues to meet, engage, and build the partnerships that define the future.