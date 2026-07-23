Kabira Country Club turns up the heat with Bourbon BBQ weekends and free-stay offer 

Kabira Country Club has unveiled a new weekend dining promotion named Bourbon Barbecues with an accommodation offer that rewards guests with an extra free night for extended stays.

Running every Saturday and Sunday throughout July, the Bourbon Barbecues promotion invites families, friends and food lovers to enjoy a specially prepared mixed barbecue platter served with a complimentary glass of wine at Shs79,000.

According to the Bukoto based hospitality facility, the promotion is designed to offer guests a relaxing weekend escape, combining expertly grilled cuisine with a comfortable and elegant dining atmosphere.

“There’s no better way to unwind than with the irresistible aroma of perfectly grilled barbecue paired with a glass of your favourite wine in a relaxed and elegant setting,” Kabira Country Club said.

The club said the experience is intended to create memorable moments for guests, whether they are planning a family outing, meeting friends or simply taking a break after a busy week.

“Gather your friends, bring your family, or simply enjoy a well deserved treat as you savour great flavours, warm hospitality and the perfect weekend atmosphere,” the facility added.

Guests interested in the weekend barbecue experience are encouraged to make advance reservations by calling 0752 711 080.

In addition to the dining promotion, Kabira Country Club has introduced a special accommodation package targeting long stay visitors. Guests who book six consecutive nights will receive a seventh night free of charge.

Room rates under the offer start from $130 (about Shs490,000) per night and include breakfast together with full access to the club’s leisure and wellness facilities.

Visitors can enjoy the health club, a half Olympic sized swimming pool, children’s pool, fully equipped gym, steam and sauna rooms, as well as tennis, squash and basketball courts.

Located in Bukoto, Kabira Country Club has established itself as one of Kampala’s leading hospitality destinations, offering accommodation, recreation, fitness and fine dining under one roof.

The facility is also home to a multi cuisine restaurant renowned for its popular Mongolian dinner experience, while guests can also visit The Pub for a wide selection of beverages or enjoy freshly baked pastries and confectionery from the in-house Bake O Logy bakery.

Through its new Bourbon Barbecues promotion and extended-stay package, the country club aims to provide both local and international guests with greater value. The club further focuses on improving leisure and hospitality in Kampala.