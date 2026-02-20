Museveni assents three bills into law to reform Uganda’s housing and property sector

President Yoweri Museveni has assented to three new laws aimed at strengthening regulation, financing and professional standards within Uganda’s housing and property sector.

The President signed into law the Building Control Amendment Act, 2025, the Mortgage Refinancing Institutions Act and the Valuation Act to boost order in the construction industry, expand access to affordable housing finance and professionalise property valuation services.

The Building Control Amendment Act, 2025 provides for the composition of the Board and its powers, the structure of Building Committees and streamlines procedures for approving building and occupation permits.

The law aligns the composition of the Board and Building Committees and increases penalties for individuals who undertake construction works without valid building permits issued by the relevant authorities. It also addresses delays in permit approvals by streamlining procedures where a Building Committee fails to make a decision on an application for a building or occupation permit.

The Mortgage Refinancing Institutions Act establishes a legal framework for the creation and regulation of mortgage refinancing institutions. It sets out the role of the Central Bank in supervising mortgage refinance business, outlines how such institutions will operate and provides for corrective actions and liquidation where necessary.

Under the new law, mortgage refinancing institutions will be required to provide long term funding to primary mortgage lenders by refinancing or pre financing mortgage portfolios for a minimum period of 5 years. This arrangement is intended to enable primary mortgage lenders to offer mortgages to the public at more affordable interest rates, manageable instalments and longer repayment periods, including grace periods before repayment begins.

Government expects the law to increase access to sustainable financing for mortgage lenders and, in the long run, facilitate affordable housing across the country.

Meanwhile, the Valuation Act establishes the Office of the Chief Government Valuer and creates the Institute of Certified Valuers of Uganda, together with its governing Council. The law regulates the practice of valuation, provides for membership to the institute and introduces a professional code of ethics for certified and practicing valuers.

It also sets out offences and penalties related to valuation and lays down general rules and standards, including the purposes and principles guiding valuation.

With the enactment of the Valuation Act, the government aims to develop and implement a comprehensive regulatory framework that will professionalise valuation services in Uganda and ensure the delivery of credible and high-quality property assessments.