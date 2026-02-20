Suspect in UCU Director murder sent to prison

The Mukono Grade 1 Magistrate William Muwonge, has remanded Taewaiko Dak Hussein alias Sam, over the murder of UCU Director of Student Affairs, Pamela Ruth Tumwebaze.

Taewaiko was on Friday arraigned before the court over the murder of his former employer contrary to Sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 128.

According to the prosecution, Taewaiko, a resident of Gwafu West Cell, Seeta Ward, Goma Division in Mukono District, on February 11, 2026, at Gwafu West Cell in Seeta Ward, unlawfully caused the death of Tumwebaze with malice aforethought.

The court has also charged Taewaiko with aggravated robbery contrary to Section 2 of the Penal Code Act.



Prosecution told the court that Taewaiko robbed Tumwebaze of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, Shs200,000 in cash, a phone charger, 900 Ghanaian currency notes, Kenyan currency, two Botswana coins, a jean dress, a black and white

jumper, and a black-brown leather document folder.



Prosecution further alleged that during the robbery, Taewaiko caused the death of Tumwebaze.

However, Taewaiko wasn’t allowed to take a plea since the charges are grave in nature and can only be tried before the high court.

Magistrate Muwonge remanded Taewaiko to Luzira Prison until 19 March 2026, when the case will come up for mention before the court.

Taewaiko was arrested on February 14 in Budaka District after security agencies tracked him to a hideout where he was reportedly staying with his mother.



He was found in possession of items, including a mobile phone, believed to belong to the deceased, a key piece of evidence linking him to the crime.