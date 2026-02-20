Uganda Airlines cancels more flights as Tycoon Sudhir is affected

Uganda Airlines has cancelled its Mumbai service scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2026, disrupting long-haul operations and affecting several passengers, including tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia.

In a flight cancellation notice issued earlier today, the national carrier confirmed that Flight UR 430/431 operating between Entebbe and Mumbai will not operate due to operational reasons.

“Please find below flight cancellation notice for Mumbai service 21FEB26 due to operational reasons,” the airline stated.

The cancelled service includes Flight UR 430 from Entebbe to Mumbai, which was scheduled to depart at 13:20 and arrive at 23:00, and the return leg, Flight UR 431 from Mumbai to Entebbe, due to depart at 01:10 and arrive at 05:50.

Tycoon Sudhir confirmed he was among the affected travellers, saying, “My Sunday flight was cancelled.”

The cancellation follows a statement released by Uganda Airlines on 20 February 2026 announcing temporary disruption to its long-haul schedule.

“Uganda Airlines wishes to inform our esteemed guests that two of our long-haul aircraft are temporarily out of service due to unscheduled maintenance,” the airline said.

The management added,“We understand that this may cause concern and inconvenience, and we want to assure all affected passengers that their safety and comfort remain our highest priority.”

Management said Customer Experience and Operations teams are actively re-accommodating impacted passengers.

“Rebooking on partner airlines is ongoing where available, ensuring you arrive at your destination as close to your original schedule as possible,” the statement reads.

The airline added that some flights may be consolidated or delayed to ensure operational capacity, with affected passengers being contacted directly via phone and email with updated details.

“For guests who prefer to alter their travel plans, full flexibility has been provided, including the option to rebook to a future date without incurring any change fees,” it noted.

Uganda Airlines said it is working around the clock to source the required components and technical expertise to return the grounded aircraft to service.

“We will provide a further update on the fleet status and the full restoration of our schedule as soon as it is available,” management added.

The airline apologised for the inconvenience and urged passengers booked on London and Mumbai routes to check their flight status through its official channels or contact its 24-hour Global Call Centre for assistance.