Former Kilak North Parliamentary aspirant remanded over Shs17.1m fraud

March 5, 2026-Gulu-The former Kilak North parliamentary aspirant, Christopher Ojera, has been arrested and remanded to prison over allegations of obtaining Shs17.1 million from a businesswoman by false pretences.

Ojera appeared before the Gulu Chief Magistrate’s Court, where he was formally charged with obtaining money by false pretences. Prosecution alleges that the accused fraudulently obtained the money from a businesswoman after making promises he allegedly failed to fulfill.

According to the prosecution, Ojera convinced the complainant to hand over the money under the pretext that he would facilitate a business-related arrangement. However, it is alleged that after receiving the funds, he failed to deliver on the promises and instead used the money for personal purposes.

The court heard that the complainant later reported the matter to authorities after repeated attempts to recover her money proved unsuccessful.

Ojera denied the allegations during his appearance in court. However, the presiding magistrate ordered that he be remanded to prison as investigations into the case continue.

The case was adjourned to a later date when Ojera is expected to reappear in court for further proceedings.

If convicted, Ojera could face a custodial sentence under Uganda’s Penal Code for the offence of obtaining money by false pretences.

Authorities say investigations into the matter are ongoing.