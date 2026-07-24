High Court keeps Erias Lukwago on remand, bail decision set for July 30

Kampala, Uganda | July 24, 2026-The High Court Criminal Division has extended the detention of former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, with a ruling on his bail application set for July 30, 2026.

Lukwago appeared before Justice David Matovu on Thursday as his lawyers pushed for his release, arguing that his health condition and need for specialised medical attention should be considered by the court.

During the hearing, Lukwago told court that his health had deteriorated while undergoing treatment at Murchison Bay Hospital. He asked the court to allow him to return to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further medical care.

The defence team raised concerns about his condition, saying that continued detention could affect his access to the treatment required. They asked the court to grant him bail under the conditions it considers appropriate.

The court, however, deferred the final decision and scheduled July 30 for the delivery of its ruling. Lukwago will remain in custody until the court determines whether he qualifies for release.

Lukwago, a lawyer and veteran opposition politician, has been a key figure in Uganda’s political landscape for years. He served as Kampala Lord Mayor after winning the city’s first direct mayoral election in 2011 and has remained involved in political and civic debates since leaving office.

His time in public leadership was marked by frequent disagreements over the administration of Kampala, particularly regarding the balance of authority between elected city leaders and central government institutions.

The latest court proceedings come amid continued public debate about the rights of accused persons, access to medical care for detainees, and the importance of fair judicial processes.

Supporters of Lukwago have continued to call for attention to his health concerns, while the court process remains ongoing as both sides await the bail ruling.

The High Court is expected to announce its decision on Thursday, July 30, 2026, which will determine whether the former mayor will be released on bail or remain in custody as the case progresses.