Police suspend transport operations nationwide ahead of Uganda’s national cleaning exercise

Kampala, Uganda | July 24, 2026-The Uganda Police Force has announced a temporary nationwide suspension of movement on roads and waterways as the country prepares for the National Cleaning Day exercise scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2026.

The restriction, which will run from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., is intended to allow millions of Ugandans to participate in community sanitation activities without interference from normal transport operations.

According to a statement issued by Police Headquarters on Friday, all members of the public, including traders, motorists, institutions, local leaders and residents, are required to take part in cleaning activities within their communities.

Police said during the three hours, the movement of cars, motorcycles, bicycles and water transport vessels will be restricted across the country, except for those involved in essential services.

The force explained that the measure is aimed at supporting the national sanitation campaign by ensuring that roads, trading centres, residential areas and public spaces are accessible for cleaning teams.

Travel Restrictions and Exceptions

Police advised the public to plan their journeys accordingly and remain within their local communities until the exercise ends.

However, some categories of travellers will be allowed to move, including emergency medical teams, ambulances, security personnel performing official duties and vehicles involved in approved cross-border transportation.

Patients travelling for medical care have been asked to carry proof of their appointments or medical documents, while health workers should have official identification to ease their movement through security checkpoints.

Security Deployment

Security agencies are expected to deploy officers across different areas to enforce the directive and provide guidance to the public.

Police warned members of the public against resisting lawful instructions, urging cooperation throughout the exercise.

“Members of the public are advised to cooperate with security personnel and avoid any confrontations. Any concerns should be directed to the nearest police officer or supervisor,” the force said.

Sanitation Campaign

The National Cleaning Day is part of government efforts to promote better hygiene, environmental protection and public health awareness.

Officials say the initiative is aimed at encouraging citizens to take responsibility for waste management, improve cleanliness in communities and reduce health risks associated with poor sanitation.

The exercise will involve households, businesses, schools, institutions and community organisations working together to clean their surroundings.

Authorities have encouraged Ugandans to participate actively, noting that maintaining clean communities requires collective responsibility beyond government programmes.

Police said normal transport and business activities will resume after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday once the cleaning exercise concludes.