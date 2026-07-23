Independence Marathon for safe motherhood gets Shs200m boost from Stanbic Bank

Kampala, Thursday, July 23, 2026 –Stanbic Bank Uganda has announced a Shs200 million support package for the second edition of the Independence Marathon, a national run dedicated to raising awareness on maternal and newborn deaths and channeling proceeds towards strengthening select health centres to improve maternal care.

This contribution underscores Stanbic’s long‑standing commitment to advancing the health and wellbeing of mothers across Uganda.

Organized under the banner of “save a mother”, the Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, October 4, and proceeds will be directed towards strengthening maternal health services at Mengo Hospital.

The initiative brings together the private sector, government, development partners and the public in a united effort to tackle one of Uganda’s most urgent health challenges: preventable maternal deaths.

Speaking during the launch hosted at Old Mutual Nakawa Business Park, Lois Kwikiriza, Senior Marketing Manager at Stanbic Bank Uganda, said the support is part of activities to mark 35 years of driving Uganda’s socio‑economic transformation.

“For three and a half decades, we have invested in people, businesses and communities because Uganda is Our Home and we are committed to driving her growth,” she said.

“As the Independence Marathon evolves into a national movement, it offers a powerful platform to raise awareness and mobilise resources for safe motherhood — a priority area within Stanbic’s corporate social investment and positive impact agenda for women, youth, and farmers. We are proud to partner with the organisers to help protect mothers and strengthen maternal care across Uganda.”

Working with the Ministry of Health and the Corporate Society for Safe Motherhood, Stanbic and partners have supported more than 80 health facilities across Uganda with infrastructure upgrades, medical equipment and maternal health interventions.

“Every mother deserves the opportunity to give birth safely,” Kwikiriza said.

Uganda records approximately 189 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, with nearly 60 per cent linked to postpartum haemorrhage — a largely preventable condition with timely care, skilled personnel and adequate equipment.

Dr. Ruth Grace Kakoba, Technical Advisor Maternal Newborn Health for the Ministry of Health, noted that safe motherhood means that a pregnancy should be attainable, safe and enjoyable.

“Safe motherhood has different pillars, one of which is communication for safe motherhood and community engagement through health care. It can not over emphasized. We must do everything to ensure mothers deliver safely.

She further urged women to go to hospitals for safe delivery to avoid bleeding. “When a woman starts bleeding, she has a loop of just ten minutes to save her life, so knowing that means it is not safe at all to give birth at home because she is at a high risk of losing her life.”

Dr. Ruth also appreciated the different partners like Stanbic Bank, Old Mutual, TMR International Hospital, Nivana and I-Marathon team for organizing a run to rally behind safe motherhood.

Antony Mutyabule, Business Transformation Manager at Old Mutual Uganda, said the company’s partnership reflects a shared commitment to healthier lifestyles and stronger families.

“Through our Thrive Digital Wellness platform, we are equipping Ugandans with practical tools to build healthier habits and stay motivated on their wellness journey. We are proud to support a cause that inspires positive lifestyle choices while saving mothers’ lives,” he said.

Stephen Beyanga, Hospital Administrator at TMR International Hospital, said that through the TMR Golden Living App, participants will be encouraged to continue their wellness journey, access online consultations, use the emergency button for rapid assistance, follow up on identified health risks, and remain engaged after the marathon.

“TMR International Hospital will support the event through medical personnel, emergency response services, health education and selected wellness screenings, including blood pressure, blood sugar, lipid profile, body mass index and heart rate assessments.”

He added that TMR is proud to continue its partnership with the Independence Marathon as the Medical Partner, using the event to promote safe motherhood, voluntary blood donation, wellness and the prevention of non-communicable diseases.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Robert Kabushenga said the Independence Marathon was conceived to create a world‑class road race for Uganda while giving citizens a meaningful way to celebrate independence.

“This year’s marathon will offer an enhanced experience, with Mandela National Stadium serving as both the start and finish point, and the Northern Bypass providing a professionally managed and timed race route,” he said.

“We are grateful to partners like Stanbic Bank, Old Mutual and TMR for believing in this vision and helping us build what we hope will become Uganda’s premier marathon.”

Last year’s inaugural marathon attracted thousands of runners nationwide and, together with proceeds from the Stanbic‑sponsored Entebbe Match Play Series, contributed to improving healthcare services at Entebbe Regional Hospital.

Organisers are optimistic that this year’s expanded partnerships will mobilise even more Ugandans to run — not only for fitness, but to help save mothers’ lives.