OPM refugee commissioner, ICT officer remanded over abuse of office 

The Anti-Corruption Court has remanded the Commissioner for Refugee Management in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Patrick Okello, and the institution’s Assistant Information Technology Officer, Noel Ikwap, to Luzira Prison after they were charged with abuse of office.

The case arises from the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in Uganda’s refugee management system.

The two officials appeared before Grade One Magistrate Esther Asiimwe yesterday who ordered that they remain on remand until August 10, 2026, when they will return to court for the mention of the case and the hearing of their bail application.

The prosecution was led by the Inspectorate of Government (IGG), represented by Principal Officer Prosecutions Mikka Luteete, Principal Officer Litigation Diana Nantabazi and Inspectorate Officer Pius Kaweesi.

According to the IGG, the charges are part of continued efforts to enforce accountability and uphold the rule of law in the management of public affairs.

“The prosecution of the two officials underscores the Inspectorate of Government’s unwavering resolve to combat corruption and abuse of public office,” the anti-graft body said in a statement.

The operation was launched by the Inspectorate of Government in June, during which Okello, Ikwap and several other officials attached to the Department of Refugees were arrested over allegations of extorting money from refugees seeking registration and documentation services.

At the time of the arrests, investigators said preliminary findings indicated that refugees and asylum seekers were allegedly asked to pay money for services that are legally provided free of charge.

Authorities also alleged that the scheme involved a network of officials within the department and an intermediary who reportedly coordinated transactions between refugees and some officials.

Investigators conducted searches at the Department of Refugees offices, where they recovered documents and electronic evidence believed to be relevant to the case as they sought to establish the extent of the alleged abuse within the refugee registration system.

The Office of the Prime Minister’s Department of Refugees is responsible for receiving, registering and documenting refugees and asylum seekers, coordinating humanitarian partners, and implementing Uganda’s refugee protection framework.

Uganda hosts nearly two million refugees and asylum seekers, making it Africa’s largest refugee-hosting country.