Uganda added to U.S. ‘Do Not Travel’ list as Africa’s Level 4 countries rise to 10

Uganda has been added to the United States government’s highest travel advisory, with American citizens now being advised not to travel to the East African nation under any circumstances.

The latest update by the U.S. Department of State places Uganda under its Level 4: “Do Not Travel” advisory, bringing the total number of African countries on the list to 10.

In a reminder posted on its official TravelGov account on X, the State Department said a Level 4 advisory is issued for destinations where security or health risks are considered severe or where the U.S. government’s ability to provide emergency assistance is limited.

“We issue Travel Advisories with Levels 1–4. Level 4 means DO NOT TRAVEL. These places are dangerous. Do not go for ANY reason,” the department said.

According to the advisory, Uganda was elevated to Level 4 after the United States cited concerns over the Ebola outbreak, as well as crime, terrorism and civil unrest.

The U.S. travel advisory system ranges from Level 1, which urges travelers to exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, the highest warning level, which advises Americans against travelling to a destination because of significant security or public health risks.

A Level 4 designation may also be issued where the U.S. government has limited capacity to provide consular assistance due to armed conflict, deteriorating security conditions or major health emergencies.

Uganda joins Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia and South Sudan on the current list of African countries under the highest travel warning.

Most of the countries have remained on the list for years because of persistent challenges including armed conflict, terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime, political instability and weak state control in parts of their territories.

With Uganda’s inclusion, Africa now has the largest concentration of countries under the U.S.’s highest travel advisory, reflecting continuing concerns over regional insecurity and public health threats.

Although the travel advisories are intended primarily for U.S. citizens, they are closely monitored by international travellers, multinational companies, insurers and investors as indicators of security, health and operational risks.

The updated advisory comes as several African governments continue efforts to strengthen security, respond to public health emergencies, and attract foreign investment and tourism despite ongoing regional challenges.