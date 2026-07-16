Uganda discharges last Ebola patient, begins 42-day countdown to end outbreak

Uganda has discharged the last Ebola patient from the Mulago National Referral Isolation Centre, marking a major milestone in the country’s response to the outbreak and triggering the start of the internationally required 42-day countdown before the outbreak can officially be declared over.

The last patient, a Congolese national who sought treatment in Uganda after developing Ebola symptoms while in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), made a full recovery and was officially discharged on Thursday by the Minister of Health, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi. The patient will now continue recovery and safely reintegrate into the community.

Although the development marks a significant breakthrough, health authorities stressed that Uganda remains under active surveillance until the 42 days, prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO), is completed without recording any new confirmed Ebola case.

Speaking during the discharge ceremony, Dr. Baryomunsi described the occasion as a moment of hope and a testament to the country’s strengthened capacity to combat deadly infectious diseases.

“It has been two months since this outbreak was declared, and today we are celebrating the discharge of the last patient. This is indeed a moment of joy. It demonstrates that with early detection, prompt treatment and a strong health system, Ebola can be defeated,” Baryomunsi said.

He noted that Uganda recorded a case fatality rate of 10 percent during the outbreak, one of the lowest documented for Ebola outbreaks caused by the Bundibugyo strain, highlighting the importance of seeking medical attention as soon as symptoms appear.

“If you develop symptoms and report to a health facility early, your chances of recovery are significantly improved. Early reporting saves lives,” he said.

The minister praised frontline health workers, surveillance teams, laboratory personnel, development partners and communities for their commitment and professionalism throughout the response.

“This achievement belongs to our health workers, technical teams, partners and the people of Uganda who worked together to stop the spread of the disease. It shows us that Ebola can be defeated when we remain vigilant, adhere to public health measures and invest in strong health systems,” he added.

Despite the successful discharge of the final patient, Baryomunsi urged the public not to become complacent, explaining that Uganda must complete the internationally required surveillance period before the outbreak can officially be declared over.

“The discharge of the last patient does not mean the outbreak is over. Ebola has an incubation period of up to 21 days. If no new case is detected during that period, we shall begin another 21-day countdown, making a total of 42 days, before Uganda can officially declare the outbreak over in line with international guidelines,” he said.

The minister also revealed that the government continues to closely monitor the Ebola situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where transmission remains ongoing. Surveillance at border points and in high-risk districts bordering the DRC has therefore been intensified to prevent cross-border transmission.

He added that Uganda has begun engaging countries that imposed travel restrictions during the outbreak with the aim of restoring normal travel and trade as confidence grows in the country’s successful response.

Dr. David Kaggwa, Head of the Medical Team at the Mulago Ebola Treatment Unit, said the successful recovery of patients reflects Uganda’s growing expertise in managing highly infectious diseases.

“This is the third time this unit has been used during an epidemic. We have continuously improved our systems and our capacity, and that is reflected in the better outcomes we are seeing today,” he said.

Kaggwa explained that although there is no approved specific treatment for the Bundibugyo strain responsible for the outbreak, patients benefited from comprehensive supportive care and medicines administered under compassionate use protocols, significantly improving survival rates.

World Health Organization Country Representative to Uganda, Dr. Kasonde Mwinga, attributed the country’s success to years of investment in epidemic preparedness.

“This treatment unit existed before the outbreak, and emergency response teams had already been trained and equipped. The progress we are witnessing today is the result of years of preparedness. The more we prepare, the more lives we save,” Mwinga said.

Director General of Health Services Prof. Charles Olaro commended healthcare workers for maintaining strict infection prevention and control measures throughout the response, protecting both patients and medical personnel.

According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda recorded a total of 20 confirmed Ebola cases during the outbreak. Fifteen of the cases were imported from the Democratic Republic of Congo, while the remaining five involved contacts who had already been identified and placed under institutional quarantine, preventing further community transmission. Two patients, both Congolese nationals who sought treatment at an advanced stage of illness, died.

The ministry said Uganda’s successful response was anchored on early detection, rapid laboratory testing, effective contact tracing, quality case management, risk communication, community engagement and strengthened cross-border surveillance.

The Ministry of Health expressed gratitude to health workers, communities, development partners, the media and all stakeholders whose support and cooperation contributed to containing the outbreak, saying the country’s response has once again demonstrated that preparedness, swift action and collective responsibility remain the strongest tools in protecting lives against Ebola.