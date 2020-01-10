Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club have agreed personal terms with Uganda international winger Joel Madondo.

The Busoga United striker will join the Moroccan giants on a three-and-a-half year deal, which expires in June 2023, according to Maghrib Foot in Morocco.

Madondo is regarded as one of the most promising players in Uganda and recently scored in the final of CECAFA Senior Challenge cup, where The Cranes beat Eritrea to clinch the trophy. He previously had a trial in Turkey and second tier club Ümraniyespor, but didn’t receive any offers at the time.

The signing is in many ways, also a reflection of the cooperation between Wydad and former head coach, Sébastien Desabre, who will most likely return to Casablanca in due course.

The Frenchman has already been recommending several Ugandan attackers to WAC, including KCCA’s Alan Okello and Vipers’ Fahad Bayo.

Centre-back Murshid Juuko joined the club from Simba in the summer, but was recently deemed surplus to requirements and left without making a single appearance in Morocco.

Wydad have been very active so far in the winter transfer window. Soufiane Karkache (RS Berkane), Youssef Chaina (Youssoufia Berrechid), Aissa Sioudi (Chabab Mohammedia), Mohamed Rahim (TAS Casablanca) and Yahia Attiyat-Allah (Volos) have joined their ranks, as well as Congolese attacker Francis Kazadi Kasengu, who scored a brace on his debut last week, to replace the prolific Ayoub El Kaabi.

With Michael Babatunde set to be out for several months following his surgery, President Saïd Naciri felt the urge to bolster their attack even further and hopes Madondo can be the answer.

The reigning Moroccan league champions continue their mid-season overhaul in search of title defense.

If the deal goes through, he will join compatriots Nelson Senkatuka, Patrick Henry Kaddu in the Moroccan top flight league.