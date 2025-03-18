Emma Okwi Retires from International Football

Ugandan professional footballer Emmanuel Okwi, who plays as a left winger for Rwanda Premier League club Kiyovu Sports, has announced his retirement from international football.

In a statement released earlier today, the former Simba S.C. player expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent Uganda on the international stage, calling it a “dream come true.” He described wearing the Uganda Cranes jersey as an honor and said captaining the team was a privilege.

“An exciting new era for Ugandan football is on the horizon, with East Africa set to host the CHAN tournament later this August and AFCON 2027. With many young footballers emerging, I believe this is the right time for me to step aside and pave the way for the next generation,” Okwi stated.

He also extended his appreciation to fans, his family, and all the coaches who guided him throughout his career, with a special mention of Coach Bobby Williamson, who handed him his international debut.

Additionally, he applauded the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for their leadership and support.