Police is detenting Afiego NGO Managing Director Dickens Kamugisha and six employees.

According to sources,police first arrested employees and questioned them about their source of funding and how the NGO money is spent.

“They arrested them at office, took them to Kira division police for question but released them on police bond. However, when Mr. Kamugisha tried to inquire on why his employees where picked, he too was arrested” his lawyer Allan Bariyo said.