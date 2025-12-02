PDM, Emyooga show strong performance in the private sector development programme for FY2024/25

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has reported significant progress in key government programmes aimed at boosting enterprise growth and advancing financial inclusion, with the latest Budget Monitoring and Accountability Unit (BMAU) report showing strong results for the 2024/25 financial year under the Private Sector Development Programme.

According to the report, the programme registered an overall output performance of 74.9 percent. This positive outcome was driven largely by improved delivery under the Enabling Environment component as well as the Strengthening Private Sector Institutional and Organisational Capacity component.

A major highlight of the report is the strong performance of the Parish Development Model (PDM) under its financial inclusion pillar. The pillar accounted for more than half of the programme’s total budget, and by June 30, 2025, cumulative disbursements had reached Shs2,699 billion. Cash transfers have since risen to Shs3,261 billion and been delivered directly to 10,589 parishes across the country. Government is targeting a total investment of Shs4.4 trillion under PDM by the end of the 2025/26 financial year.

The Emyooga programme also recorded major progress. Seed capital utilisation reached Shs76.32 billion, supporting 3,816 Emyooga SACCOs, parish-based associations, and various small enterprises. Membership across all SACCOs, groups, and cooperatives under the programme stood at 6.4 million people. Women made up 41 percent of this membership, youth accounted for 13 percent, while persons with disabilities accounted for one percent.

To strengthen governance and sustainability, a total of 7,740 Emyooga institutions received training during the year. The training benefited 40,784 leaders of SACCOs and associations, along with 171,326 members. The report notes that these capacity-building efforts have helped improve accountability and overall management within the associations.

The Private Sector Development Programme also recorded progress in investment facilitation and enterprise registration. Through the One Stop Centre, 25,895 transactions were handled in the reporting period. This resulted in the issuance of 481 investment licences for projects with a combined planned investment value of $3.2 billion and the potential to create over 53,000 jobs.

The Finance Ministry notes that the strong performance in PDM, Emyooga, and other components of the Private Sector Development Programme shows government efforts to strengthen household incomes, formalise small enterprises, and support long-term private sector growth.