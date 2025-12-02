Musoke wins 2025 Equity NARO golf open

Dominic Musoke produced an outstanding all round performance to win the 2025 Equity NARO Golf Open at the Namulonge course.

Musoke finished with a total score of two under par 208 after three rounds, securing his second title in this tournament.

He opened the championship with a solid 68 and maintained steady form with level par 70 in both the second and third rounds. Over the three days, Musoke registered 14 birdies, six bogies and two double bogies. His consistency helped him finish five strokes ahead of Joseph Cwinyaai, who came in second.

Cwinyaai has enjoyed a strong season, winning several major events including the Kakira Open, Kinyara Open, Uganda Open, the Presidents Cup and the Entebbe Open.

Charles Jjunju finished third, while Juma Abiti took fourth place. Defending champion Abdullah Kakooza ended the tournament in fifth position, 13 strokes behind the winner.

In the ladies’ category, Meron Kyomugisha continued her good form to take the women’s crown with a total score of 221. She beat Joyce Kisembo, who finished with 238. Resty Nalutaaya came in third with 241, followed by Peace Kabasweka with 242.

The tournament, now in its fifth edition, is an amateur World Golf Ranking event and continues to attract some of the country’s top golfers.