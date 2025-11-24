Equity Bank, NARO unveil 5th golf open to celebrate 17 years of impact

Equity Bank Uganda, in partnership with the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO), has launched the fifth edition of the Equity NARO Golf Open on Monday.

The three-day tournament, which will run from November 27-29, will be held at the Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge.

This year’s event is themed “17 Years of Transforming Lives in Uganda,” marking 17 years of the bank’s impact and partnerships in the country’s financial sector. The open will gather golfers, corporate leaders, customers, and community partners for competition and networking.

Speaking during the launch at the nine-hole, par-70 Namulonge course, bank officials reaffirmed their commitment to supporting sports development and community engagement.

“This year’s Equity NARO Open is more than a tournament; it is a celebration of legacy, community and the power of nurturing talent,” said Claver Serumaga, executive director of Equity Bank Uganda.

He added, “As we mark 17 years of serving Ugandans with transformational financial solutions, we are proud to stand with Namulonge Golf Club, a place that has shaped and inspired the country’s golfing talent for generations.”

Serumaga noted that the club, located within Uganda’s largest agricultural research center, has been a starting point for many of the nation’s top golfers.

To commemorate the anniversary, the 17th hole of the tournament will be symbolically marked as the Equity 17th Hole, representing the progress made alongside customers and communities over the 17 years.

The Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club has a strong reputation for cultivating emerging golf talent. It has recently hosted tournaments such as the Namulonge Ladies Open in May 2025 and the K&K Invitational Pro-Am in July 2025.

Top competitors expected to challenge for the trophy include Meron Kyomugisha, who won the 2022 Namulonge edition and the recent 27th Kinyara Golf Open.

Sheila Aine, Lady Captain of the Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, expressed appreciation for the ongoing partnership.

“The Equity Namulonge Golf Open offers us an opportunity to showcase our beautiful course and to continue building and supporting women’s golf in Uganda,” Aine said.