Uganda’s recoverable oil reserves rise to 1.65 billion barrels

Uganda’s petroleum sector has reported an increase in the country’s estimated oil and gas reserves, according to Ernest Rubondo, Executive Director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), a government agency that regulates the sector.

According to Rubondo, the latest assessments indicate that Uganda’s recoverable oil resources have increased to 1.65 billion barrels, up from the previous estimate of 1.4 billion barrels.

He noted that the growth is largely driven by updated evaluations of existing discoveries in the Albertine Graben, supported by an expanded and enhanced data portfolio from discovery and development areas.

“The Authority reviews technical data submitted by licensed oil companies and uses this information to estimate the country’s petroleum resource endowment. This process is carried out professionally using internationally recognised standards,” Rubondo said.

He added that the Tilenga, Kingfisher and East African Crude Oil Pipeline [EACOP] projects have reached advanced stages of completion, keeping Uganda on course to achieve First Oil in the second half of 2026.

“Uganda’s flagship projects Tilenga, Kingfisher and EACOP have now reached advanced stages of completion,” he said. “The progress is substantial, and Uganda remains firmly on track to achieve First Oil in the second half of 2026.”

The Kingfisher Development Project has marked a major milestone, with all 19 wells required for first oil fully drilled. Tilenga is now 97 percent complete, with 164 of the planned 170 wells drilled.

All line pipes for the 1,443-kilometre EACOP pipeline have been delivered, and more than 1,000 kilometres have already been welded. Overall progress currently stands at 60 percent for Tilenga, 74 percent for Kingfisher, and 75 percent for EACOP.

The Uganda Refinery Project is also progressing steadily following the signing of the Implementation Agreement in March 2025. Ongoing work includes finalizing the refinery design, conducting pre-commissioning studies, securing project financing, and operationalizing the fully incorporated Refinery Company.

To support the expanding resource base, PAU has established the National Petroleum Data Centre, which now hosts more than 60 terabytes of electronic data and thousands of physical samples. A planned Real-Time Monitoring Centre will enhance oversight of drilling, production and transportation activities, improving transparency, efficiency and safety.

PAU maintains that environmental protection and social responsibility remain top priorities. Uganda’s petroleum projects are among the least carbon-intensive globally and are designed to deliver net biodiversity gains. Social programmes have provided 475 modern houses for Project Affected Persons, while nearly 20,000 households now benefit from upgraded schools, health centres, water systems and local infrastructure under livelihood-improvement initiatives.

“The oil and gas sector has brought tangible improvements that communities can feel,” Rubondo said.

Local participation has also grown significantly. Of the $7 billion in approved contracts, $2.2 billion has been awarded to Ugandan companies. Nearly 20,000 Ugandans are directly employed in the sector, with more than 180,000 engaged indirectly.

Ugandans now hold 64 per cent of management roles, 85 per cent of technical positions and 99 per cent of support roles. More than 14,000 people have received vocational and technical training, and over 40 joint ventures have facilitated technology transfer.

“Over the last decade, PAU has grown into a strong regulator, ensuring that Uganda’s resources benefit its people,” Rubondo added.

If Uganda meets its target of commencing production in the second half of 2026, it will join other African oil-producing nations including Nigeria, Libya, Algeria, Egypt, Angola, the Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Ghana, and Gabon, among others.