Absa Group has announced the appointment of Saviour Chibiya as Group Executive, Absa Regional Operations (ARO).

Saviour will be responsible, together with RBB and CIB for the Group’s ARO businesses and for the Group’s strategy, collaboration and relationships with its key stakeholders across those businesses.

Saviour will be a member of the Group Executive Committee and will thus provide input in terms of the Group’s strategy overall and in particular the strategic choices for Absa’s growth in the ARO banks and will support and enable the Managing Directors in the countries in their strategic delivery. He will report directly to the Group Chief Executive.

Saviour joined the Group in 2010 as Managing Director and CEO of Barclays Bank Zambia Plc, after nearly two decades at Citibank. In 2017, he joined the ARO leadership team as Regional Managing Director, assuming increasingly pan-African regional responsibilities.

“Saviour is a seasoned banker with deep institutional knowledge of the Group, as well extensive and diversified banking experience, at both country and regional level across the continent,” said Jason Quinn, interim Chief Executive for Absa Group.

“We are proud that this appointment is drawn from within our leadership structures. Saviour’s experience will contribute immensely to the strength and diversity of our executive leadership team and we are excited about the perspectives that he will bring,” Jason added.

Saviour is a Fellow of the Zambia Institute of Banking and Financial Services and holds an Economics degree from the University of Zambia.

“Our strong franchise across ARO is critical to the future growth of Absa Group. In most of the countries in which we operate, we are among the top financial services providers and we have strengthened this position through innovative product and service offerings catering to both our local customers and global clients,” said Saviour.

“I am excited to be embarking on this journey, and look forward to collaborating with colleagues, customers, regulators and the communities in which we operate to bring Africa’s possibilities to life,” he added.