Among pledges reduced taxes on reusable pads for schoolgirls ahead of women’s day celebrations 

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has pledged that Parliament will support tax incentives aimed at increasing the production and affordability of reusable sanitary pads for schoolgirls across Uganda.

Among committed during a special breakfast meeting hosted at the Parliament of Uganda to commemorate International Women’s Day 2026. The gathering brought together women Members of Parliament, women MPs-elect, female parliamentary staff, and senior leaders to reflect on the progress and challenges affecting women and girls in the country.

“We urge the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to consider tax incentives for local manufacturers of reusable sanitary pads in the tax proposals for the financial year 2026/2027. Once the proposals are presented, Parliament will approve accordingly to ensure mass production and affordability,” Among said.

She emphasized that improving menstrual hygiene is critical to ensuring that girls remain in school and are able to study with dignity.

“Over 1.2 million girls aged between 12 and 18 in Uganda still suffer limited access to sanitary products, water and private sanitation facilities. About 50 to 70 percent of schoolgirls resort to unhygienic materials such as rags, soil or banana fibres, which exposes them to infections and stigma,” she said.

Among said empowering women remains central to Uganda’s social and economic transformation, noting that women make up the majority of the country’s population but continue to face inequalities in several sectors.

“Women comprise at least 50.4 percent of Uganda’s population, yet they still lag behind in employment, financial inclusion, literacy, school completion rates and access to justice,” she said. “Empowering women therefore has a direct correlation with national development.”

The Speaker also used the occasion to commend the contribution of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, for her role in advancing women’s empowerment and leadership in Uganda.

“As a devoted and prayerful national figure, she laid a strong foundation for mentoring women leaders into agents of social transformation and national unity,” Among said.

The breakfast meeting was attended by several senior members of the Judiciary, including Supreme Court Justice Catherine Bamugemereire and the Principal Judge Jane Frances Abodo, whom the Speaker thanked for taking time from their busy schedules to support the women’s gathering.

Among urged women leaders preparing to serve in the 12th Parliament to prioritize gender responsive legislation and policies aimed at improving the welfare of women and the girl child.

“As women leaders we must remain united with a clear vision and purpose in pursuit of improving the plight of women and girls. When we work together, nothing can defeat us,” she said.

She also encouraged women leaders to participate in the national celebrations of International Women’s Day scheduled for March 8 at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

“As women in leadership, walk with your heads high because you are the mothers of the nation and bear the responsibility to create a fair, equitable, and inclusive society that works for all,” Among said.