The Rt. Rev. Pons Ozelle was yesterday consecrated and enthroned as the 3rd Bishop of Nebbi Diocese at St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Goli.

The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba presided over the service and thousands of Christians flocked to Goli, as well as many local and international partners.

Bishop Ozelle replaces Rt. Rev. Alphonse Watho-Kudi who died on January 10, 2021 in Arua Regional Referral Hospital. Archbishop Kaziimba dedicated the cathedral and prayed for the completion of the new Cathedral so the new Bishop could be seated there in the new cathedral (Bishop’s Chair).

Stories Continues after ad

The Rt. Rev. Professor Alfred Olwa, Bishop of Lango Diocese, preached from Isaiah 61:1-8. He declared that the Spirit of the Lord had called and anointed Bishop Pons to preach the good news of Jesus at this time in history, especially in Nebbi.

The newly consecrated Bishop Pons Ozelle based his Charge on the same passage from Isaiah 61, summarized as “Restoration through Jesus Christ from whom tangible healing, repair, and hope will come.”

In light of the challenges Bishop Pons pledged to see that all churches in the diocese get Land titles, promote SACCOs and tree planting at both household and institutional levels, education, especially retaining Primary Teacher Training Colleges in the Diocese and upgrading clergy education and finish the Cathedral.

The Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Aluppa, represented His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of Uganda. She pledged the support of the government as a development partner and presented a new car to the Bishop to facilitate his movements in the Diocese.