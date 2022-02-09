The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola has welcomed the newly appointed Chief of Joint Staff, Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho.

“I would like to thank the President for the appointment of Major General Abel Kandiho as the Chief of Joint Staff. I look forward to working with Major General Kandiho, in overseeing, guiding and delivering strong leadership that supports the vision, mission and values of the force,” Ochola said.

The IGP congratulated Maj. Gen. Jack Bakasumba on his new appointment as the Ugandan Delegate to the South Sudan Peace Monitoring Mechanism. And further thanked him for the good leadership and delivery of policing services while in the police.

Stories Continues after ad

Yesterday, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and commander of armed Forces appointed Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho as Chief of Joint Staff of Uganda Police Force. His appointment was confirmed by Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) deputy spokesperson, Lt. Col. Ronald Kakurungu.

“H.E the President and Commander in Chief of the UPDF has appointed Maj Gen Abel Kandiho as Chief of Joint Staff of Uganda Police Force replacing Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba who has been appointed the Ugandan Delegate to the South Sudan Peace Monitoring Mechanism,” Kakurungu said on Twitter.