The round of 16 Draw for the 48th edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup has been conducted on Wednesday at the FUFA Complex.

17 teams are still in contention for the coveted Cup and all were placed in one Pot in the round of 16 draw to determine the fixtures. The round of 32 game between Express FC and SC Villa has not yet been played.

The event was graced by former Uganda Cranes footballer Ibrahim Buwembo who featured for several clubs including Coffee FC, State House FC and Express FC among others.

KCCA FC (winners 2017-18), Proline FC (winners 2018-19) and current holders Vipers SC (2020-21) all received their replica trophies at the same event.

In the draws held, Booma FC from Kitara regional league will face Tipper and Sahara Football Club (Tipsa FC) from Koboko in the West Nile Regional League.

Maroons FC and Ndejje University FC both from the StarTimes FUFA Big League will face off at the round of 16 while holders Vipers SC will host Kataka FC.

In the other games, Police FC take on Mbale Heroes FC, Wakiso Giants FC face UPDF FC while 2019 runners up Soltilo Bright Stars FC will be up against BUL FC.

Mbarara City FC will host Iganga Young while Onduparaka FC will face the winner between Express FC and SC Villa.

FUFA Competitions Director, Hajjat Aisha Nalule, stated that a player with two yellow cards in the previous rounds will serve a suspension at the round of 16.

She also confirmed that the round of 16 Fixtures will be played from 20th – 24th March 2022.

The FUFA Executive Committee will confirm the venue and host region for the final at a later date.

Round of 16 Draw

Booma FC vs Tipsa FC

Wakiso Giants FC vs UPDF FC

Vipers SC vs Kataka FC

Police FC vs Mbale Heroes FC

Maroons FC vs Ndejje University FC

Onduparaka FC vs Express FC / SC Villa

Soltilo Bright Stars FC vs BUL FC

Mbarara City FC vs Iganga Young FC