Hamz Stadium gears up for thrilling U17 AFCON CECAFA qualifiers 

Football fever is set to sweep through Kampala this December as the CECAFA U17 AFCON qualifiers take center stage at the iconic Nakivubo Hamz Stadium.

From December 14 to 27, 2024, the venue will host young football prodigies from across East and Central Africa competing for regional glory and a coveted spot in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament, which promises to be a spectacle of skill and determination, will bring together teams from Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, and other CECAFA nations.

The grand finale, slated for December 24 is expected to excite fans with unforgettable moments into the history of African football.

The once dilapidated facility, Nakivubo Stadium was transformed into Hamz Stadium by the visionary entrepreneur, Hamis Kiggundu alias Ham. The stadium has been reborn as a world-class sporting complex, complete with modern amenities and a capacity to host international tournaments.

Kiggundu’s commitment to fostering sports development has turned the stadium into a beacon of opportunity for young athletes and a source of pride for Uganda.

Hamz Stadium stands as a testament to what can be achieved through vision and dedication. Hosting the CECAFA U17 AFCON qualifiers is not just about football; it’s about inspiring the next generation and showcasing Uganda’s potential on the global stage

With tickets already in high demand, organizers have promised a festival-like atmosphere, complete with live entertainment, cultural showcases and opportunities to engage with rising football stars.

Hamz Stadium is set to become the home of African football this December as the CECAFA U17 AFCON qualifiers are not only seen as a tournament but the celebration of resilience, ambition and enduring legacy of Hamis Kiggundu.

