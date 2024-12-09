Uganda denies Kenyan lawyer Martha Karua practicing license to represent Besigye in court martial

Martha Karua, Kenyan lawyer and opposition politician, has been denied a temporary practicing license to represent former presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye.

Two weeks ago, Karua, through Lukwago and company, applied for a temporary practicing license from the Uganda Law Council. Her application has however been denied noting that it was politically motivated, rather than purely professional.

Speaking to the media at city hall, Karua said, “The attack on my person and character does not bode well for the jumuyah and other people.”

“You would imagine that President Yoweri Museveni, being a staunch advocate of the East African community, would treat in an expected manner a jurist from Kenya and a senior counsel,” she said.

“I would expect that the law council would use their discretion judiciously in determining whether to grant a practicing license. At this time, I will work with my local colleagues because I think there are critical issues that are raised by the law council and the response by the law council that go against the laws of Uganda and the East African community,” she said.

Dr. Besigye and Hajj Obedi Kamulegeya are facing multiple charges, including possession of firearms at Riverside Apartments in Nairobi, Kenya, and allegedly holding meetings in Greece and Switzerland with the intent to undermine the security of the Ugandan army.

Both men are currently being held in remand at Luzira Prison and are scheduled to appear before Brigadier General Robert Freeman Mugabe, the Chairman of the General Court Martial, tomorrow.

The two suspects were reportedly kidnapped last month while in Nairobi, Kenya, where they had attended a book launch event hosted by Kenyan opposition politician and lawyer Martha Karua. Karua is currently in Uganda, leading a team of 50 lawyers who are defending Dr. Besigye and Hajji Kamulegeya.