Eastern Africa Standby Force officials meet in Uganda to strengthen disaster response and humanitarian efforts

Representatives from the Eastern Africa Standby Force have met in Uganda for a five-day workshop on Humanitarian Assistance and Natural Disaster Support (HANDS), aimed at improving regional disaster response and humanitarian capabilities.



Organized by the East African Standby Force (EASF), the workshop focuses on mapping and validating the disaster management capacities of member states to address challenges such as floods, landslides, famine, and pandemics.



In his address at Entebbe, Brigadier General David Gonyi, the Chief of Staff of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Air Force, who spoke on behalf of the Chief of Joint Staff, emphasized the importance of regional collaboration in tackling humanitarian and disaster crises.



He underscored the African Union’s directive for member states to strengthen collective resilience.



“The need for us to work together, the need to bring different capabilities together; because different individuals, different countries, different agencies, have different capabilities. Bringing them together and synergising those efforts, is what can make us an effective team,” said Brig Gen Gonyi.



He reiterated President Yoweri Museveni’s message on the importance of patriotism and pan-Africanism as vital strategies for fostering unity and addressing humanitarian challenges.



“These principles are vital for addressing humanitarian and disaster challenges, which demand a spirit of cooperation that transcends borders and identities,” he added.



Brig Gen Gonyi stressed that the workshop’s primary aim was to strengthen the East African Standby Force as a viable option for member states in disaster management. He encouraged delegates to seize the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy by contributing to the development of a comprehensive disaster response plan.



Mr Eric Swaleh, a consultant for the workshop, highlighted the workshop’s significance in disaster and emergency management, underlining the need to validate capabilities for effective response and prevent negative outcomes.



Col Anthony Naibei, the regional facilitator, acknowledged the commitment of member states and delegates, emphasising the collective effort required to create a guiding document for others not participating in the workshop.



He observed the importance of the workshop in producing a roadmap to improve disaster response capabilities, urging participants to contribute effectively, as their work could save lives.