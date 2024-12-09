Mumba Kalifungwa appointed as Stanbic Bank CEO

Stanbic Bank Uganda has appointed Mumba Kenneth Kalifungwa as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr Mumba now replaces Anne Juuko who was appointed Stanbic Bank’s Regional Head of Global Markets in the group’s Eastern African region.

“We are excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Mumba Kenneth Kalifungwa as our new Chief Executive, effective March 1, 2025,” Stanbic Bank in a statement.

“Mumba brings to our team nearly 30 years of post-qualification experience, 20 of which have been in the banking sector, mostly in senior leadership roles covering business development, risk management, strategy formulation and finance strategy in three African markets including Botswana, Zambia, and for the last five years—Uganda. We are confident that under Mumba’s leadership the bank will continue to experience even more success as we stay committed to our purpose of driving Uganda’s growth,” they added.

Mumba previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Absa Bank Botswana Limited since 2015. Prior to that, he was the Chief Financial Officer for our operations in Zambia.

He is a Chartered Accountant and seasoned organisational leader having over 24 years post-qualifying experience across banking, public and private sectors.

He is currently a fellow of; the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA).

He also holds an MBA from Heriot Watt University, Scotland and has attended various senior leadership development programs over the years.