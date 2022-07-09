The Department of Literature, College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Makerere University on Friday July 8, 2022, celebrated renowned poet, novelist, and teacher Timothy Wangusa as he turned 80 at the Yusuf Lule Central Teaching Facility Auditorium.

The half-day event themed “Celebrating Wangusa@80: Poet, Novelist, and Teacher”, aimed at recognizing, celebrating, and debating Wangusa as one of Makerere’s literary luminaries that have contributed to her indisputable literary iconicity ahead of the institution’s 100th anniversary.

The Panelists included; Prof. Arthur Gakwandi, Dr. Ernest Okello Ogwang, Mr. Deusdedit Kansiime, Mr. James Amatre, Ms. Elizabeth Kharono and Dr. Susan Kiguli as the moderator.

“Your novels have also played a huge role in exposing religious hypocrisy,” Mr James Amatre said on Wangusa’s work.

At the event, Mwambu’s Cradle Publishers also launched four books by Prof. Timothy Wangusa. The books titled: ‘Lost in Wonder’ (Autobiography); ‘Niyaanga Nelaliila’ (Autobiography in Lumasaaba); ‘I Love you, You Beast’ (Spoken Reflections on Faith and Literature 1969 -2009); and ‘Pathfinders’ Footprints’ (Makerere University’s first PhD, 1975).

Some of Wangusa’s books

There were also different performances on the day by scholars of the poem, “Bishop of Cows” written by Prof Wangusa, “Coup D’etat” by Ms Ayeta Anne Wangusa, and a performance titled “Song of a cow”.

The Keynote Speaker for the celebrations was Mr Mwalimu Austin Bukenya, the author of the famous play, “The bride” and the Session Chair was Prof. Abasi Kiyimba.

Mr Mwalimu described Wangusa as a good word smith and wordaholic who brought the trinity down to earth in his poems and have known each other since 1969.

“Wangusa has served as a Vice-Chancellor, a minister, a Member of Parliament and a Presidential advisor. My belief is that in all these roles and many others, his “man of the word” education and training has stood him in good stead,” Mwalimu said in his speech.

“Prof. Wangusa once told me that Literature students in the late 1990s and 2000s had nicknamed me “The Word”. As is often the case with such nicknames, I never heard anyone call me by it to my face.”

“I have strived to emulate him in most of the work I have done in the literary world. In a recent article about Prof Wangusa I described him as the man who pulled down the Holy Trinity from the exalted heights of heaven to the soil of our fields, with a word,” Mwalimu said.

Prof Abasi Kiyimba, the deputy Principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Makerere University said writings made Wangusa popular both in Uganda and abroad and also identified for him many opportunities including a scholarship and a teaching opportunity.

“Wangusa is a big name because of his writings – they’re what made him popular both in Uganda and abroad. However, for us to organize this kind of event, it takes more than the love of his work but also the kind of person he is.”

“When I joined as an under graduate, Wangusa personally talked to me about some of the courses I should take. He identified many opportunities for me including a scholarship and a teaching opportunity so I take him as my best friend,” Prof Kiyimba said.

Dr Josephine Ahikire, an author and the Principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Makerere University applauded Prof Wangusa as a household name and reminded the alumni in the building that he is the first professor of Literature in Uganda.

She also applauded him for mentoring great people in Literature like Dr. Susan Kiguli who a poet and Senior lecturer of Literature at the University.

“An alumnus of this University, Prof. Wangusa distinguished himself by becoming the first to graduate with a PhD in Literature of Makerere University (1975) and the first Ugandan Professor of Literature at Makerere University (1981).”

“Without the priceless contributions of people like Professor Wangusa, our College would not be as outstanding as it is today,” Dr Ahikire said.

Associate Professor and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs) Umar Kakumba said; “I am very pleased that we are here this afternoon to recognize and celebrate Wangusa@80, one of Makerere’s treasured literary sons. Timothy Wangusa came to us in 1964 and has never looked back.”

“Makerere University has watched and nurtured Wangusa and also seen Wangusa give back to Makerere and to the wider community in amazing ways. He is a person of many firsts but this one stands out in Makerere’s memory because he made history in turbulent times.”

“He is one of the academics who never left and knows the history of those troubled times very well but fortunately for us, he also recounts Makerere’s outstanding achievements with fervor,” Prof Umar Kakumba said.

Why the Wangusa@80 Celebration?

Wangusa was the first PhD Graduate in the Department of Literature after Makerere became an independent University in 1970. He graduated in 1975.

Timothy Wangusa is a seminal writer in Makerere University and Uganda’s history. He is widely celebrated beyond Uganda’s borders. Wangusa is a distinguished alumnus of Makerere University.

He is a pivotal figure in the life of the Department of Literature and Makerere University where he served selflessly from 1969-2001. He is one of the professors who never went into exile during Uganda’s turbulent years. He is therefore, one of the rare figures that intimately knows Makerere’s history in both good and turbulent times.

Wangusa is a household name on Uganda’s literary scene. His works are part of the different curricula over the years for both secondary schools and university programs.

It is therefore fitting that as Makerere University celebrates 100 years of existence, they also celebrate 80 sterling years of one of her iconic sons, who not only has contributed to the life of the university as an academic, but also a practitioner of the literary and creative arts in Uganda and beyond.

Wangusa also served as chairman of Uganda Writers Association and founder president of International PEN Uganda Centre.