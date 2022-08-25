Gen. David Sejusa has eulogised the former security minister Gen. Elly Tumwine, saying he danced with death all his adult life because it’s the way of the soldier.

Tumwine was pronounced dead on Thursday morning at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. He succumbed to lung cancer.

“GEN ELLY IS GONE HOME! You Danced With Death All Your Adult Life Because It’s The Way Of The Soldier! And you acted the way you did bse ‘when one knows Death so well, one has more Responsibility for Life’. To Jolly & Chidren, May the LORD Comfort You! To NRA/UPDF, a HERO has gone home!” Gen Sejusa tweeted.

Stories Continues after ad

Gen. Tumwine and Sejusa are known friends since their times in the Bush and what united them more was their ties to Ankore kingdom, who both are know to be crusaders of the resurrection of the kingdom.