Former Uganda Cranes captain Denis Masinde Onyango has been named in the CAF Champions League Team of the Decade.

Fans voted Onyango in between the sticks for the period spanning 2010 to 2020.

Onyango who won the CAF Champions League with South African side Mamelodi Sundowns back in 2016, was voted alongside two of his former teammates, midfielder Percy Tau and forward Khama Billiat.

The team however is dominated by stars from record ten-time winning champions Al Ahly, with six of the remaining eight players having either played for, or currently playing for the Egyptian giants.

Defender Stoppila Sunzu and striker Mbwana Ally Samatta, both formerly of Congolese side TP Mazembe, complete the selection

Team

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Uganda)

Defence: Ahmed Fathi (Egypt), Wael Gomaa (Egypt), Stopilia Sunzu (Zambia), Ali Maaloul (Tunisia)

Midfield: Hossam Ashour (Egypt), Hossam Ghaly (Egypt)

Forwards: Walid Soliman (Egypt), Percy Tau (South Africa), Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe), Mbawana Samatta (Tanzania).