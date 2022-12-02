The President of International Boxing Association (IBA), Umar Kremlev paid a one-day visit to Uganda under the hospitality of the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) and government authorities of the country.

This is the first time Uganda is hosting the leadership of the International boxing body.

One of the main purposes of the visit was the launch of the construction of a Boxing Academy.

The president took part in a ceremony where the foundation stone of the future Academy in the Kingdom of Buganda was laid.

On behalf of IBA, President Kremlev gifted to young athletes and coaches boxing equipment.

“To see how dreams of young athletes come true is the most important part of the whole mission of IBA. Athletes need to be raised inside their country to glory its flag and anthem. The mission of sports officials is to create conditions for it,” Mr. Kremlev said.

Different meetings with stakeholders as Representatives of National Council of Sports, Ministry of Education and Sports, Speakers of Parliament and Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom took place.

“The creation of the future Academy is a huge step towards the growth of boxing in Uganda, it will help us in many ways, for example we will be able to host continental and international events here which will benefit the country in many ways,” the President of the Uganda Boxing Federation Moses Muhangi said.