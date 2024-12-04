UNCC leaders call for renovation of Uganda national Theatre

The leadership of the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) has petitioned Speaker Anita Among over the deteriorating state of Uganda’s National Theatre.

The members of the Board of Trustees led by their Chairperson, Prof. Okaka Opio Dokotum delivered a petition to the Speaker, highlighting key challenges that the centre is grappling with, including limited financing and inadequate infrastructure.

“UNCC is a huge institution that is not functioning at the level it should be because of structural and funding problems. It is the central nervous system of the nation and should be shaping philosophy, values, aspirations and dreams of the nation which culminates into national transformation,” Okaka said.

According to Okaka, aging theatres, galleries, and office spaces continue to hinder the Centre’s ability to host high-quality events and thus, appealed to Parliament to increase UNCC’s funding in this coming Financial Year.

“The National Theatre building was partially renovated about 10 years ago. The facility has overtime worn out necessitating an urgent renovation to improve its face and facilities including the stage. The sitting capacity of the theatre stage is 377 people which is grossly inadequate considering that the current population is close to 44 million people and yet at the time the theatre was built, Uganda’s population was just about four million people,” Okaka said.

UNCC leadership also appealed to the Speaker to push for the amendment of the UNCC Act, 1959 which they say is obsolete and limiting in addressing the current challenges.

“The main problem with the Act is that it does not give the minister the authority to develop regulations for the sector. It does not also capture all the nine domains of culture. We, therefore, seek your support in ensuring that the UNCC Act is amended,” he said.

Among pledged full support to UNCC to ensure that Uganda’s identity is not lost.

“UNCC has an obsolete act which needs to be amended. That amendment can be done because you can’t have an act which is older than the country,” she said.