Bobi Wine condemns trial of Kizza Besigye in Military Court, calls for justice

The National Unity Platform Principal, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has condemned the ongoing trial of Dr. Kizza Besigye and his colleague Obed Lutale in military courts.

Bobi Wine described the process as a blatant abuse of justice emphasizing the continued persecution of political opponents by President Yoweri Museveni’s government.

“I join all citizens of good will to once again condemn the trial of Dr. Kizza Besigye and his colleague Obed Lutale in the military court,” Bobi Wine stated.

He added, “The criminal regime continues to persecute its opponents in these kangaroo courts despite two Constitutional Court rulings barring the trial of civilians by the military.”

Bobi Wine criticized President Museveni for allegedly exploiting the military courts to silence dissent and maintain control over Uganda’s political landscape.

“Mr. Museveni takes great delight in military courts because they are under his direct command and control,” he explained.

He added, “Those who chair them are not even required to be lawyers at the bare minimum. He chooses when they should remand, prosecute, deny or grant bail.”

Bobi Wine recalled the plight of over 2,000 supporters who were abducted and subjected to trial in military courts in the period surrounding the 2021 general election. Many of these individuals, he said, faced unjust prosecution in various military courts across the country.

“In the period leading to and after the 2021 election, over 2,000 NUP supporters who were abducted went through these ‘courts’ across the country,” Bobi Wine revealed.

He added, “The comrades were charged before the General Court Martial, Division Courts Martial, and Unit Disciplinary Committees.”

While some were eventually released after President Museveni’s re-election, many remain imprisoned and continue to face trial by military tribunals.

“Although most of them were released after Mr. Museveni had successfully rigged the election and swore himself in, we still have many stuck in different prisons, being tried by the military,” he lamented.

Bobi Wine also expressed frustration with Uganda’s judiciary, particularly Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, for failing to address the issue of civilians being tried in military courts.

“It is the greatest travesty of justice that Mr. Owiny Dollo has refused to have the Supreme Court deliver judgment to put a final end to this grave injustice!” he asserted.

The opposition leader called upon all Ugandans to unite and raise their voices against what he described as a systematic erosion of justice and civil rights.

“We must all raise voices against this injustice which every Ugandan is a potential victim of!” Bobi Wine urged.

Currently, Besigye and Obeid Lutale are remanded in Luzira Prison over charges of possession of firearms at Riverside Apartments in Nairobi, Kenya, and holding meetings in Greece and Switzerland with the aim to interfere with the security of the Ugandan army.

Dr Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate and prominent critic of President Yoweri Museveni, is known for his political activism and has been arrested and detained numerous times over the years.