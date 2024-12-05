U.S. strengthens UPDF’s peacekeeping capacity with shs5.5b vehicle maintenance facility

The United States government has handed over a $1.5 million (Ushs5.5 billion) vehicle maintenance facility to the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), significantly boosting the capabilities of the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capabilities Center (URDC) to support peacekeeping efforts and humanitarian crises.

This advanced facility includes maintenance bays, a fueling station and storage, a vehicle inspection pit, administration buildings, and a security fence – critical resources to support Uganda’s rapid response to crises.

This handover builds on the delivery of a second United Nations Level 2 Hospital in October 2024. The mobile hospital is designed for rapid deployment and will play a key role in providing medical care during regional peacekeeping and emergency operations, while also supporting the health needs of Ugandan citizens.

Both of these developments reinforce the U.S. commitment to regional peacekeeping and humanitarian support. With ongoing partnerships like these, the U.S. continues to support Uganda’s efforts in peacekeeping and humanitarian aid, ensuring a more secure future for the region.

The African Peacekeeping Rapid Response Partnership (APPRP) and Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) have been cornerstone programs in the United States’ historical investment in African peacekeeping.

Through these initiatives, the U.S. has strengthened the capacity of African nations, including Uganda, to maintain readiness for rapid peacekeeping deployment, while enhancing the effectiveness of both UN and regional peace operations.

Nearly two-thirds of all U.S. security cooperation funds in Uganda go to health programs that provide a direct impact for Ugandan citizens, with the rest supporting human rights and legal training as well as humanitarian and peacekeeping efforts.