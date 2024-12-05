Biribonwa appointed Victoria University council chairman

Victoria University has appointed Joseph Biribonwa as the new Chairman of the University Council, effective December 1, 2024.

Biribonwa, who previously served as Vice Chairman of the council has succeeded the late Mr. Joram Kahenano.

Biribonwa brings to the position over 40 years of professional experience in democracy and governance, management, administration, finance, and corporate governance. His distinguished career has been marked by significant contributions to the enhancement of transparency and efficiency in Uganda’s electoral processes.

The University Council, the highest governing body of Victoria University, is responsible for directing administrative, financial, and academic affairs. As Chairman, Biribonwa will provide strategic leadership and guidance to the council, ensuring the university’s continued growth and development.

The council of Victoria University comprises esteemed professionals from diverse fields, each bringing invaluable expertise to the institution. Among them is Dr. Consolata Kabonesa, an Associate Professor at the School of Women and Gender Studies, Makerere University, with over 25 years of experience in gender analysis, research, and training. Joining her is Andrew Mwenda, a renowned Ugandan journalist and founder of The Independent magazine, recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia, a distinguished graduate of Regents College London with expertise in business management and marketing, also serves on the council, alongside Mr. James Kalebbo, whose 32-year tenure at the Uganda Management Institute (UMI) reflects a dedication to meritocracy and quality education. The council further benefits from the expertise of Mr. Jay Sakaria, an Actuary with the UK’s Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, specializing in reserving, capital modeling, and business planning.

Dr. Kanyiginya Mary Tizikara, a seasoned expert in Human Resource Management and Development with over 20 years of administrative experience in higher education, also lends her expertise to the council. Other notable members include Mr. Sameer Thakkar, finance and audit professional committed to continuous improvement, and Mr. Ssemambo Rashid, an advocate with 13 years of experience in private legal practice, financial management, and international transactions.

The visionary Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, Dr. Lawrence Muganga, with a Ph.D. in Educational Administration and Leadership from the University of Alberta, Canada, is also a key member of the council. Supporting the council’s operations is Mrs. M.G. Katusabe-Ssemwezi, the University Secretary with over 30 years of experience in higher education governance and management.

Representing the student body is Emmanuel Kintu, the 7th Guild President of Victoria University, who is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing Science and is committed to providing affordable, high-quality healthcare. Completing the council is Ms. Amanya Barbara Lynne, a distinguished academic with a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, an MBA in International Business, and a Ph.D. in Management.

Since its establishment in 2013, Victoria University has rapidly grown into a leading institution of higher learning in Uganda. Its commitment to providing high-quality education, coupled with a focus on practical and hands-on learning experiences, has solidified its reputation as a center of academic excellence in the region.